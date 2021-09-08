Royals Ink Former Florida Panthers Signing Bajkov

Forward Patrick Bajkov with the Springfield Thunderbirds

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Wednesday the signing of forward Patrick Bajkov to his first ECHL standard player contract. He was most recently signed to the Florida Panthers and played with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

A 23-year-old from Nanaimo, British Columbia, Bajkov has been a prolific scorer in the ECHL over the past two seasons, continuing his torrid pace in the WHL with the Everett Silvertips. He scored 20 goals and 24 assists (44 points) in 64 games during the shortened 2019-20 season and 16 goals and 23 assists (39 points) in 53 games in 2020-21.

After signing with Florida in 2018, Bajkov spent time with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL and scored 3 goals and 2 assists in 18 games. He also played for the Manchester Monarchs and Florida Everblades in the ECHL.

Before then, the winger played five seasons with the Silvertips and was named an alternate captain and a West Division Second Team All-Star in his final year with the team in 2017-18. He scored 288 points in 342 career games in Everett, good for the most all-time in franchise points, goals and assists. He also scored the most points (100) and assists (67) in a single Silvertips season in 2017-18. Ironically, Winquist scored the most goals (47) in a single season for Everett in 2013-14.

In 2016, Bajkov was ranked 113th in the 2016 NHL Central Scouting report but was not drafted in the NHL Entry Draft.

"It just gave me something that I can go out and prove people wrong with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder," he said to Sonics Rising.

Similarly to many other players the Royals have signed for the 2021-22 season, Bajkov has previous experience playing with numerous "new" teammates. He played two seasons with Brayden Low and one with Josh Winquist in Everett, and he played in Greenville with Frank DiChiara. He spent five years alongside Flyers goaltender Carter Hart for the Silvertips as well.

