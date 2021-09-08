Oilers Add SPHL All-Star Eddie Matsushima

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday the signing of forward Eddie Matsushima.

Matsushima, 27, joins the Oilers fresh off an SPHL championship with Pensacola, producing 29 points (10G, 19A) in 34 regular season games with the Ice Flyers. Matsushima added an additional five points (3G, 2A) in four playoff games and was named to the SPHL Second All-Star Team.

"Eddie is coming off a championship year with Pensacola," said head coach Rob Murray. "He is a consistent point producer that is always on the top of the list for a call up. He is determined to make the jump to the ECHL and to make the most of his opportunity."

The 5'11, 185 lbs. forward totals 63 points (24G, 39A) and a +22 rating in 67 career SPHL games. Matsushima has appeared in 27 career ECHL games, logging nine points (3G, 6A) between Maine and Worcester.

The Verona, WI native stayed in state for his college hockey, appearing in 109 games for the University of Wisconsin- River Falls while compiling 84 points (38G, 46A) over his four seasons. Matsushima's offensive output earned him All-Conference, Second Team All-American and Scholar-Athlete honors during his collegiate career.

The Oilers kick off the 2021-22 season with a Friday night road tilt against the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22 before opening at home against the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday, Oct. 30.

