Exell Back for 2021-22 Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, announced the signing of second-year forward Billy Exell for the 2021-22 season.

"I'm excited to bring Billy back for another season in Wichita," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "Billy is a very reliable two-way forward who had a solid rookie season for us in 2019-20. He came on strong near the end of that year and I look forward to seeing how he can progress after taking last year off."

Exell, 25, came to Wichita in 2019-20 after attending training camp with the Indy Fuel. A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, the 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward finished his rookie season with 24 points (8g, 16a) in 50 games.

"It's been a while since I've played a game, but I'm really excited to get back, see the guys again and start playing," stated Exell. "I had an opportunity to come back and be a part of this program again. I love playing for Coach and excited to be back."

Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In 130 games for the Bulldogs, Exell tallied 24 points (11g, 13a) and was named as an alternate captain during his senior campaign. Exell was a part of back-to-back NCAA championships with the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019 and also won a Robertson Cup during his junior career with the North American Hockey League's Minnesota Wilderness.

