Cap Joins Professional Ranks After Signing with Swamp Rabbits

September 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced defenseman Ethan Cap has signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Cap, a North Vancouver, BC native, spent the previous five seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL) after being drafted by the team with the 11th overall pick in 2015. Since joining the Oil Kings, Cap totaled 85 points in 287 career games for the Alberta-based club.

"Ethan is a solid all-around defenseman who can do a bit of everything," explained Head Coach Andrew Lord. "He was a captain and leader for his Edmonton Oil Kings team, and his work ethic and passion for the game are extremely high. We believe Ethan can make an impact at the pro level."

In his final campaign in Edmonton, Cap appeared in 22 games and accumulated 15 points and three goals from the blue line.

Swamp Rabbits Season Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.