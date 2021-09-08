Cyclones Bring Back Johnny Coughlin

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced that defenseman Johnny Coughlin has signed his qualifying offer and will join the team in October for the 2021-22 ECHL season.

"I can't wait to get back in front of the fans in Cincinnati this season," said Coughlin. "I was happy to see Coach (Jason) Payne was promoted last week. He improved the development of my game in the short time I worked with him. I'm excited to play for him again and try to help this team win a championship."

"When we first got Johnny, we wanted to focus on continuing his development as a defenseman who can play with or without the puck," said Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne. "Between here and playing for Rapid City this past season, we've seen his work pay off. He's a big, rangy player with a good head on his shoulders. He'll have the ability to kill penalties and has an offensive touch that can work on the power play. Johnny is a good blue liner for our group and his tremendous upside makes him an excellent signing for our team and the fans."

Johnny Coughlin

Position: Defenseman

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 26 (7/27/1995)

Born: Fairport, NY

HT: 6'3" | WT: 205 lbs

Shoots: Left

- 4th year pro. Has played all 92 pro games in the ECHL, splitting time between Cincinnati, Maine, Norfolk, and Rapid City, scoring 13 goals and 28 points.

- Played 26 games in the 2020-21 season for Rapid City, tallying two goals and five points for the Rush.

- First came to Cyclones as part of a five player trade with the Norfolk Admirals in February of 2020. Skated in nine games with Cincinnati, scoring two goals.

- Economics major at College of the Holy Cross (Division I). Served as an Assistant Captain his senior year.

The 2021-2022 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30.

