Defenseman Jake Linhart First-Ever Player to Sign with Iowa Heartlanders

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Wednesday defenseman Jake Linhart has signed an ECHL contract for the 2021-22 season, the first player to ever sign with the Heartlanders.

The Heartlanders will continue to announce ECHL player signings leading up to the first regular-season game in team history vs. Kansas City on Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Iowa is also expected to receive players assigned and loaned to the team from the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild as part of the Heartlanders' affiliation.

Linhart, a University of Wisconsin graduate, is preparing for his third ECHL season. He spent the 2018-20 with Adirondack and scored 53 points over two seasons, the most by a Thunder blueliner in that span.

Linhart: "I'm excited about this team and organization and am honored to be the first player announced by the Heartlanders. The opportunity of playing for Gerry Fleming and close to my hometown in Wisconsin was too good to pass up. I've talked to a few people in the organization so far and couldn't say better things about them."

Head Coach Gerry Fleming: "Jake brings a solid defensive game and an offensive touch that will help our team this season. He became a solid member of the community in Adirondack over his two seasons there and will be visible in Coralville in our inaugural season. He plays the type of fast game needed by a modern defenseman and we are thrilled to announce him as our first signing."

Linhart Highlights

- Earned AHL opportunity with Hershey in his rookie season (2018-19), playing five games for the Bears.

- Led the Adirondack blue line with eight goals in 2018-19. Team qualified for Kelly Cup Playoffs in the 2018-19 season.

- Brookfield, WI native scored 60 points in four NCAA seasons at Wisconsin. Was named 2016-17 B1G Second Team All-Star

The Heartlanders officially open the 2021-22 ECHL season on Oct. 22 against Kansas City at Xtream Arena. Tickets are available at ShopHeartlanders.com/collections/tickets.

The Heartlanders' AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, will host the Rockford IceHogs for an AHL preseason game Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Xtream Arena in the first professional hockey game in the new building, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission. Tickets are available for the Fri., Oct. 8 game by calling the Heartlanders box office at 319-569-4625 or by visiting https://bit.ly/XtreamArenaPreseason.

