Worcester Railers HC Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 8, 2021







Worcester, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL), affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), has announced that single-game tickets for the 2021-22 regular season will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

The Worcester Railers HC will play 36 home games at the DCU Center in Worcester beginning on Saturday, October 23 vs. the Maine Mariners at 7:35 p.m. Tickets for all Railers HC home games start at just $15 and may be purchased at the DCU Center Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750.

Save big money on Box Office pricing by purchasing a Railers HC full season membership, mini plan, or group ticket package by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.railershc.com.

