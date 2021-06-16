June 16, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 16, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







STREAK IS SNAPPED - With the 9-6 victory last night over the Rumble Ponies, the Portland Sea Dogs snapped the four-game losing streak. The Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Double-A Northeast League - Northeast Division 2.5 games behind the Somerset Patriots.

TWO TRIPLES - The Sea Dogs recorded a season-high two triples in one game last night. Grant Williams led off the seventh inning with a triple to right centerfield then came home to score when the next batter, Jeisson Rosario, singled him home. Triston Casas hit his second triple of the season in the top of the ninth inning, driving home two runs and securing the win for Portland.

CASTELLNOS IN JUNE - So far in the month of June, Pedro Castellanos is hitting .324 with a double, triple and four home runs. He also has 7 RBI with 9 runs. He leads the team currently in average (.324) and slugging (.730) in the second month of the season.

BLAIR AND KELLY REMAIN STRONG - Two Sea Dogs relievers have not allowed a run in the month of June. Zack Kelly has appeared in five games in June, tossing 6.1 shutout innings allowing four hits while striking out 11 opposing batters. Seth Blair has pitched 7.2 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out 10.

SECOND LONGEST GAME OF THE SEASON - Last night's game turned out to be the second-longest game of the season. The longest game of the season was 3 hours and 37 minutes long and actually occured twice: 5/7 vs. New Hampshire and 5/18 at New Hampshire. Last night's contest took 3 hours and 31 minutes to complete.

WELCOME TO DOUBLE-A - Devlin Granberg has been promoted to Portland from Greenville ahead of tonight's game. Granberg hit .326 with Greenville with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 29 RBI in 27 games. In 2018, he ranked 4th among Red Sox minor leaguers in AVG (.300) and led Short-A Lowell in hits (67), runs (40), doubles (18), and RBI (29). He has made 78 starts at 1B and 30 in the OF. He played baseball at Creighton University (2015), Cisco College (2016), and Dallas Baptist University (2017-18). Granberg hit a school-record .408 over 2 seasons at DBU.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Josh Winckowski makes his eighth start of the season tonight and first against Binghamton. He last pitched 6/10 vs New Hampshire and tossed 5.2 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five. Winckowski not allowed a home run in last three outings.Â

