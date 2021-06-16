100% Funn at 100% Capacity in Mirabito Stadium

June 16, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are excited to announce that in light of Governor Cuomo's recent announcement that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted immediately for the State of New York; Mirabito Stadium will be operating at 100% capacity effective immediately.

The Rumble Ponies are excited for our fans to return to a sense of normalcy that they have grown accustomed to over the past five years. This includes a jam-packed July promo schedule featuring fireworks, promotional giveaways, and family fun. Highlights include a Pete Alonso bobblehead giveaway (July 24), Bark in the Park (July 10 & 24), and the Miller Auto Team Fireworks Series (July 9 & 23) to name just a few.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned over the next 2 weeks for the release of the August and September promotional schedule.

We also have fun promotional and giveaway nights on deck for the remainder of our June home games! Promotions include: Miller Auto Team Fireworks Series (June 18), along with a Jeff McNeil Bobble Head giveaway and Bark in the Park (June 19). Our Sunday Family Funn Day game features a pre-game all-you-can-eat picnic buffet, a special Luau theme, and post-game Catch on Field with Dad in celebration of Father's Day (June 20).

For tickets to all remaining June home games and July home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

