Baysox Even Series, Shut out RubberDucks, 1-0

June 16, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Bowie Baysox right-hander Ofelky Peralta pitched five scoreless innings, combining with two relievers in a 1-0, six-hit shutout of the Akron RubberDucks in the second game of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Wednesday.

Turning Point

The Baysox scored the game's only run in the second inning. Akron right-hander Shane McCarthy walked second baseman Joey Ortiz, who went to third base on third baseman Patrick Dorrian's single to center field. Right fielder Doran Turchin grounded into a double play, scoring the Ortiz from third base to give Bowie a 1-0 lead.

Mound Presence

McCarthy pitched a perfect third inning but departed after allowing one run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in three innings. Right-hander Dakody Clemmer struck out five batters and worked around two hits in two innings. In his first appearance since May 23, left-hander Jake Miednik pitched around a one-out single in a scoreless sixth inning. Right-hander Juan Móta worked around a hit and two walks while striking out five in two shutout frames. Akron relievers have not allowed a run in 9 2/3 innings in the first two games of the series. RubberDucks pitchers fanned 13 Baysox hitters.

Duck Tales

Akron put a runner in scoring position in each of the second through fifth innings against Peralta. In the third, Peralta walked third baseman Tyler Freeman with two outs, and second baseman Richie Palacios hit an infield single to put runners at first and third before left fielder Alex Call grounded out. In the fifth, Freeman singled with two outs, Palacios hit his team-high 13th double, and Call walked, but right fielder Oscar González - who had hits in his first two at-bats - grounded into a fielder's choice, ending the inning. Akron did not put a runner in scoring position in three innings against Bowie right-hander David Lebron, nor in the ninth inning against right-hander Tim Naughton, though each had help from a runner caught stealing.

Notebook

Both games of the series have been decided by one run, and Akron has played six one-run games in the first eight of the current road trip...Call was 0-for-3, ending a seven-game hitting streak on the road trip...Center fielder Will Benson went 0-for-3 with his team-high 27th base on balls on his 23rd birthday...Time of game: 2:37...Attendance: 2,041.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Bowie at 6:35 p.m. EDT Thursday. Akron LHP Juan Hillman (4-1, 3.68 ERA) scheduled to face Baysox RHP Cody Sedlock (1-0, 3.43 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.