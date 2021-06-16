Peralta Pitches Five Shutout Innings As Baysox Win 1-0
June 16, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release
The Bowie Baysox did just enough to squeak by the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday at Prince George's Stadium, winning 1-0 to secure their sixth shutout victory of the season.
Bowie scored their only run in the second inning, as Doran Turchin grounded into a double play, allowing Joey Ortiz to score from third after he drew a walk to get on base.
The home team's defense made some key plays throughout the game. With two on in the fifth they turned a groundout from Cadyn Grenier to Ortiz to end the inning. In the ninth they also turned a double play on a strikeout as the runner was caught stealing second by Chris Hudgins.
Adley Rutschman led the Baysox offensively. He went 2-for-3 and drew a walk, and Rutschman was the only Bowie hitter with multiple hits. Johnny Rizer, Patrick Dorrian, Cadyn Grenier, and Chris Hudgins each recorded one hit.
Ofelky Peralta started for Bowie and went five shutout innings, he allowed two walks and struck out five batters. Peralta improved to 3-0. David Lebron and Tim Naughton finished the game from the bullpen, with Naughton earning his second save.
The Baysox are now 26-10 and two games ahead of Erie in the Southwest Division. They are also 8-2 in games following a loss. The Baysox will try to make it two in a row tomorrow night at 6:35 in game three of the six-game series vs Akron.
Right-hander Cody Sedlock (1-0, 3.43 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against southpaw Juan Hillman (4-1, 3.68 ERA) for Akron.
The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.
