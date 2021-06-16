Two Homers from Reading Not Enough against Harrisburg

The Reading Fightin Phils fell to the Harrisburg Senators, 7 to 2, in a day game on Wednesday. Josh Stephen nailed his first home run of the season while Dalton Guthrie added one of his own for the only two Fightins runs scored. Kyle Dohy was clean in relief striking out four in two innings pitched.

Daniel Brito and Brock Stassi notched singles while Rodolfo Duran had his first hit since coming off the injured list, a double to left. Guthrie had a two hit day, singling first before he hit the home run.

Long balls flew on the other side as well as Aldrem Corredor had a three run shot in the bottom of the third. The Senators tacked on four more runs in the fourth thanks to a double, two singles, and two walks.

Francisco Morales pitched 3.2 innings allowing five hits and six earned runs. Austin Ross came in to get the final out of the fourth, allowed a run to score and then retired the next seven batters he faced. Dohy threw a clean two recording four strikeouts.

