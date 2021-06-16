Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Information

June 16, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (24-12, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.5 GB) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (22-14, 3RD PLACE SW DIVISION, 3.5 GB)

RHP PAUL RICHAN (0-0, 4.50 ERA) VS. RHP TRAVIS MACGREGOR (1-1, 4.87 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #37 | HOME GAME #20 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

THURSDAY, JUNE 17 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (2-0, 2.01 ERA) vs. RHP Noe Toribio (1-1, 4.18 ERA)

FRIDAY, JUNE 18 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD vs. LHP Trey McGough (0-2, 7.27 ERA)

SATURDAY, JUNE 19 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-0, 2.30 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves collected their fourth walk off win of the season on Tuesday night, taking the first game of their series with the Altoona Curve, 4-3. The 'Wolves scored the tying and winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn the victory. Josh Lester shot the first pitch of third inning from Roansy Contreras across Holland Street to give Erie the lead, but A.J Ladwig surrendered a solo shot as well in the following frame. Altoona struggled with their infield defense in the fifth, gifting a run to the SeaWolves through a walk, and two errors on three different infield grounders. Altoona pushed ahead against Ruben Garcia out of the pen, but the SeaWolves brought the tying run home in the ninth after another Altonna error and an RBI double by Andre Lipcius. Josh Lester closed the bookended the scoring with an RBI single to right field to complete the comeback.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.