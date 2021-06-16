Corredor's Five RBIs Open Path the Senators Win

The Senators rallied from a 1-0 deficit to score three in the third and four more in the fourth then cruised to a 7-2 win over Reading Wednesday afternoon. Aldrem Corredor knocked in five runs with a home run and double while Andrew Lee started and pitched five solid frames. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Andrew Lee started and earned the win going five solid frames. Lee allowed just three hits and a run while striking out seven.

Pearson McMahan followed Lee and went two scoreless frames.

Matt Cronin made his Double-A debut tossing two frames and allowed just a solo home run while striking out three.

WITH THE GAVEL

Aldrem Corredor went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and two run double. He has a team leading 20 RBIs.

KJ Harrison had two hits and scored two runs.

Corban Joseph drove in two runs with a hit and scored twice.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators had their third straight errorless game defensively. The attendance Wednesday afternoon was 3,403. Harrisburg went 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position including scoring four two-out runs. The Sens raised their team batting average to .195 which is a 20 point gain over the past three weeks.

ON DECK

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game three of their six-game series Thursday night at FNB Field at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:10 p.m.

