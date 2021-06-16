Donny Sands Hits Walk-Off Homer for Patriots Extra Inning Win

June 16, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Donny Sands of the Somerset Patriots reacts after his walk-off home run

(Somerset Patriots) Donny Sands of the Somerset Patriots reacts after his walk-off home run(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Donny Sands (6) sent the Somerset Patriots (24-13) home with a 7-5 walk-off win in 11 innings over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (21-17) at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday night.

With the score tied at 5-5, Sands sent an 0-2 pitch over the left-centerfield wall to end the game.

"It's nuts. The whole game we were grinding," said Sands, who finished with three RBI on the night. "We had a lot of opportunities. It's nice to come out on top."

Sands has three home runs in the first two games of the series.

Somerset forced extra innings in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single by Isiah Gilliam. Max Burt kept the game alive in the tenth with his RBI double.

Luis Medina impressed in his Double-A debut with ten strikeouts over 5.2 innings. The hard-throwing prospect hit 102 mph during the game.

"It's a higher level," Medina said after the game. "I like to adjust as I go and it's something that I am going to keep doing."

Diego Castillo stayed hot with a 3-for-5 performance, two runs scored and an RBI. Dermis Garcia added an RBI single in the fourth inning that extended Somerset's early lead.

Zach Greene (W, 1-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning pitched.

The Patriots and the Flying Squirrels continue the series on Thursday night with a 7:05 pm game at TD Bank Ballpark.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.