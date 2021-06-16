R-Phils Present 'The Office' Night, Meredith Meet, Greet & Bobblehead Packages Available for Purchase

June 16, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(READING) - The Reading Fightin Phils could not be more excited to host Meredith Palmer from the highly acclaimed show 'The Office' out at FirstEnergy Stadium. Meredith Palmer, played by Kate Flannery, is set to appear at America's Classic Ballpark on August 11th. Flannery will have her own MEREDITH bobblehead and fans will have a chance for a Meet & Greet with the celeb.

Special "Meredith" Pre-Game VIP Meet & Greet tickets are available for $75. This package includes a limited- edition "Casual Friday" bobblehead, a nod to one of her most well-known episodes. Space is limited, and each VIP guest is guaranteed to meet "Meredith" prior to the game, receive an autograph and photo with her, and take home a bobblehead, in addition to the ticket to the Wednesday, August 11th game. The bobble features Meredith in her "Casual Friday" risqué purple dress that created one of the most hilarious and memorable scenes in 'The Office' history.

Fans also have the option of purchasing a limited-edition "Meredith Casual Friday" bobblehead plus a ticket to the August 11th Fightin Phils game for $35. Those who have purchased the package previously in 2020, we are anxiously waiting for you at the ballpark!

Flannery was born in Philadelphia and graduated from the city's University of the Arts. In addition to her most notable role as a paper supply customer relations representative on The Office, Flannery's television appearances also have included The Bernie Mac Show, Boomtown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as the voice of "Lucy" in a Robert Smigel cartoon on Saturday Night Live.

'The Office' Night is one of the most popular R-Phils promotions. Throughout this theme night, the game will be riddled with Office references, video clips, and entertainment. Fans are highly encouraged to dress up as a character or a moment from the show. The Fightin Phils are thrilled to showcase one of the most popular series in TV history at America's Classic Ballpark.

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.