June 10, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

POTTS TO PORTLAND - INF Hudson Potts has been activated by the Sea Dogs today. Potts enters his 1st full season in the Red Sox organization ranked by Baseball America as the club's No. 24 prospect. Potts was originally selected by the Padres in the 1st round of the 2016 June Draft and played in the San Diego organization until being traded with outfield prospect Jeisson Rosario in exchange for Mitch Moreland in August 2020 then was added to the Red Sox' 40-man roster on 11/20/20. He entered the season ranked by Baseball America as one of the Padres' top 20 prospects in 2017 (No. 14), 2018 (No. 17), 2019 (No. 15), and 2020 (No. 16).

WIN STREAK MOVES TO THREE - It was another one-run victory for the Sea Dogs last night as they took game two over the Fisher Cats, 5-4. Portland is now on a three-game winning streak after shutting out the Harrisburg Senators in the series finale on Sunday, 2-0.

SMALL BALL - The Sea Dogs recorded one extra base hit last night against the Fisher Cats. Joey Meneses hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, but aside from that Portland played a little more small ball. They recorded seven hits as a team and drew five walks against New Hampshire.

13-IN-A-ROW FOR GERMAN - After allowing a run in the first inning, Frank German retired 13 straight batters. He induced five groundouts, three flyouts and struck out four New Hampshire hitters. He finished the night tossing 5.0+ innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking ond and striking out four.

FOUR ATTEMPTS - The Sea Dogs attempted to steal a base four times last night. Tate Matheny and Ryan Fitzgerald each were successful in swiping bases but Jeisson Rosario and Pedro Castellanos were each caught stealing by Fisher Cats catcher, Gabriel Moreno.

WITHIN A GAME - With the victory last night and a Somerset loss, the Portland Sea Dogs are now within one game of first place in the Northeast Division of the Double-A Northeast League. The Somerset Patriots are currently taking on the Eerie SeaWolves.

ON THE MOUND - Josh Winckowski gets the start tonight for Portland. He last pitched 5.0 innings in Harrisburg and allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out two. Winckowski is currently 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA.

