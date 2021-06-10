Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (21-10, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.5 GB) VS. SOMERSET PATRIOTS (20-11, 1ST PLACE NE DIVISION, 0.5 GA)

RHP PAUL RICHAN (0-0, 5.71 ERA) VS. LUIS GIL (1-1, 3.12 ERA)

THURSDAY, JUNE 10 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #32 | HOME GAME #15 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

FRIDAY, JUNE 11 VS. SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (2-0, 1.40 ERA) vs. RHP Shawn Semple (1-2, 4.76 ERA)

SATURDAY, JUNE 12 VS. SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Pedro Payano (1-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Krook (1-0, 1.48 ERA)

SUNDAY, JUNE 13 VS. SOMERSET - 1:35 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD vs. RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 1.17 ERA)

MONDAY - OFF

TUESDAY, JUNE 15 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD vs. TBD

LAST GAME

Erie overcame an early deficit on Wednesday night to win their third straight game. After the Somerset Patriots jumped ahead with a two-run home run in the first inning, the SeaWolves plated single runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings to secure a 4-2 win. A.J. Ladwig was dealt another quick punch from the opponent. Somerset scored two runs after just two batters, capitalized by a two-run home run by Oswaldo Cabrera. After loading the bases in the fifth inning, Ryan Kreidler drove in Erie's first run with a sacrifice fly. An inning later, Kerry Carpenter tied the contest with a solo home run to right field, his fifth long ball of the year. Erie scraped across the go-ahead run after the stretch. Dylan Rosa and Ryan Kreidler singled, and Drew Ward drew a walk to load the bases with two outs and Somerset reliever Keegan Curtis threw a wild pitch to allow Rosa to score. John Valente padded the lead in the eighth inning with an RBI double to plate Lester.

