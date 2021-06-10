Flying Squirrels, Richmond Raceway & Dominion Energy Charity Classic to Host 7th Annual Turn Left Golf Classic

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Raceway, Richmond Flying Squirrels, and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic announce the return of the 7th Annual Turn Left Golf Classic presented by Cranemasters on Monday, Oct. 25. The Country Club of Virginia James River Course will be the site of the event following the completion of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Oct. 21-24. Participants will play the PGA TOUR Champions tournament course in the same condition and with the same pin placements as the pros did on Sunday, Oct. 24 during the Charity Classic.

"The annual Turn Left Golf Classic is always a memorable day in RVA that brings three Richmond sports organizations together to support our community," said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. "We are grateful to our partners and friends who support this event and have a positive impact on our community."

In 2014, the Turn Left Golf Classic was created to benefit Flying Squirrels Charities and Richmond Raceway Cares, two 501 (c) 3 non-profit organizations. This will be the second year the event is held at The Country Club of Virginia James River Course on the day following the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The 2020 Turn Left Golf Classic was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with our friends at Richmond Raceway and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to benefit the greater Richmond region," said Flying Squirrels CEO, Todd "Parney" Parnell. "The Country Club of Virginia James River Course is an elite golf course and a fabulous setting for this year's charity event. We look forward to making new memories for a good cause that will have a positive impact in our community at the Turn Left Golf Classic."

The Turn Left Golf Classic is a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Prizes will be allotted to the top three foursomes and a post-event dinner on the back lawn is included with the registration price. Early bird pricing is available when registering a foursome team, hole sponsor, or a foursome team and hole sponsor package. Special early bird pricing ends on Sept. 1. To register for the Turn Left Golf Classic, visit www.richmondraceway.com/events/tlgc.

"Helping to generate charitable contributions in the RVA community is at the heart of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic," said Charity Classic Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. "To help the Flying Squirrels and the Raceway in their efforts to host their golf tournament is a natural fit for us, so we are excited to team up with them again this year."

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia James River Course will be held on Oct. 21-24, where the top 72 PGA Tour Champions players will compete in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. To learn more about the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, visit deccgolf.com.

For more information on the 7th Annual Turn Left Golf Classic, visit richmondraceway.com/turnleft.

2021 NASCAR Season

Richmond Raceway will continue the 75th anniversary celebration over the fall NASCAR Playoff Weekend with three races over two days on Sept. 10-11. The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race will kickoff the weekend on Friday, Sept. 10. America's Premier Short Track will host a day-night doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 11 with the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2:30 p.m. and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series Playoff race at 7:30 p.m. This will be the 30th anniversary of the fall Cup race being held under the lights at Richmond.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

