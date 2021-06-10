Fightins Drop Thriller in the Ninth

The Reading Fightin Phils lost game three to the Hartford Yard Goats, 9 to 8, on Saturday night. They had a stellar game with high production offense and a solid pitching. The Fightins batted around the order in the second putting up six runs as Madison Stokes led with a four hit day.

Bryson Stott had the most interesting play of the game, when he singled and brought in two runs. He ended up crossing the plate during the play on a throwing error by the third baseman as he showcased his impressive speed and baseball acumen.

Matt Vierling notched his fifth home run of the season and nabbed a single later for a two-hit day. Dalton Guthrie also had a two-hit day.

The game was a constantly battle as every time the Fightins scored a run, Hartford tacked on another in an attempt to catch up. Reading had total control of the game though knocking 12 hits and retaining the lead until the ninth. In the top half, Taylor Snider hit a three run bullet to left to take the lead. Snider had an exceptional day going four for five with two homers.

Josh Hendrickson took the ball in his first Double-A start, allowing three hits and five earned runs. Francisco Morales came out of the pen for the first time this season, he recorded five strikeouts and let up three earned runs. Jonathan Hennigan pitched a quick 1-2-3 inning in relief. Brian Marconi (L, 0-1, BS, 1) blew the save in the top of the ninth allowing a three run home run.

