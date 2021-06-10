Curve & RubberDucks Rained out on Thursday

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve and Akron RubberDucks were postponed due to rain on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The game will be made-up as a doubleheader with two seven inning games on Saturday June 12th. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

The Curve (20-11) won the first two games of the series, including a slugfest 14-13 victory on Wednesday night. Rodolfo Castro has led the way for Altoona, batting .556 (13-23) with two doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBI over his last five games.

Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any other 2021 regular season game for equal or lesser value based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Friday June 11th is a Josh Bell Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 1,000, presented by Unifirst. Sunday June 13th is the first Faith Night of the season, with pregame music from TCC Worship and faith themed fireworks presented by Element Church and White Deer Run Treatment Network.

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

