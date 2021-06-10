Rain Postpones RubberDucks and Curve Thursday

Rain postponed Thursday's scheduled game for the Akron RubberDucks with the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader of seven-inning games at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in Altoona.

The teams will play their regularly scheduled nine-inning game at 7 p.m. ET Friday. The series finale will be 6 p.m. ET on Sunday in Altoona.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks play the third game in their six-game series in Altoona at 7 p.m. EDT Friday. Akron RHP Shane McCarthy (0-1, 4.64 ERA) is scheduled to start against Curve RHP Noe Toribio (1-1, 4.03 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

