Snyder's Two Homers Lift Yard Goats to Victory

Reading, PA - Yard Goats shortstop Taylor Snyder had four hits, including a pair of home runs and six RBI, leading Hartford past the Reading Fightin Phils 9-8 on Thursday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Snyder blasted a go-ahead three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off reliever Brian Marconi as the Yard Goats avoided a third straight loss. Hartford was down to its final strike twice in the ninth inning before Elehuris Montero and Coco Montes each walked, setting up the dramatic winning hit. Matt McLaughlin led off the game with a solo homer and Montero cranked a two-run shot in the third inning. Snyder became the first Yard Goats player to drive in six runs since current Rockies star Ryan McMahon did it for the Yard Goats on April 17, 2017 vs Harrisburg.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game as Matt McLaughlin led off the first inning with a solo home run three pitches in against Reading starter Josh Hendrickson, who was making his Double-A debut.

Reading scored six times in the second inning spoiling the Double-A debut for Hartford starter David Hill. Jack Conley's RBI double scored Madison Stokes to tie the game at 1-1. Hill then got the pitcher Hendrickson to hit into a double play but Josh Stephen walked to load the bases. Bryson Stott followed with a two-run single, giving Reading the lead, and a throwing error allowed two more runs on the same play. Suddenly, the Fightins led 6-1 after two innings.

Hartford's Elehuris Montero smashed a two-run homer in the third to make it a 6-3 game and Reading's Madison Stokes ripped a solo homer in the bottom of the inning and it was 7-3. It stayed that way until the sixth inning. Snyder homered into the left field stands in the sixth inning to make it a 7-5 game. Again, Reading came back with a run in the bottom half. But Snyder struck again in the seventh with an RBI single to make it 8-6.

Reading reliever Brian Marconi retired the first two batters in the ninth inning before walking both Montero and Coco Montes. Hartford was down to its final strike twice. Taylor Snyder finished his impressive game with a three run blast over the left field fence and giving the Yard Goats a 9-8 lead.

The Yard Goats will continue a 12-game road trip on Friday in Reading, Pennsylvania and play the fourth of a six-game series against the Fightin Phils (7:05 PM). RHP Frank Duncan will start for the Yard Goats while RHP Colton Eastman will pitch for Reading. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on June 22 to host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05PM. Tickets are available on the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

