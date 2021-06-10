Two Big Richmond Innings Foil Senators

Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators







The Richmond Flying Squirrels parlayed a pair of four run innings into an 8-1 win over the Senators in game one of a DH Thursday at the Diamond in Richmond. Richmond scored four in the first and four in the third. The Senators scored their lone run in the second inning.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Carson Teel started and went 2.1 innings taking the loss. He allowed six earned runs on eight hits.

Ryan Tapani pitched 1.2 innings allowing just one hit and striking out three.

Jhonatan German pitched two scoreless frames facing the minimum six batters.

WITH THE GAVEL

Jakson Reetz hit his eighth double and extended his on-base streak to 15 games. He also scored the Sens lone run.

KJ Harrison had a pinch-hit double in the seventh.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators snapped their scoreless streak at 23 innings when Drew Mendoza drove in Jakson Reetz with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. With both Ramón Flores and Ali Castillo appearing in game one, the Senators have used 35 players this season.

