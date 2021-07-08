July 8, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







THREE STRAIGHT WINS - Powered by a three-run home run by Joey Meneses in the first inning, the Portland Sea Dogs took game two of the series 6-2 over the Hartford Yard Goats last night. Meneses' hitting streak stays alive andÂ he has now hit a home run in back-to-back games. The Sea Dogs have now won their last three games. Pedro Castellanos was also solid at the plate going three-for-four with one run and two RBI.

THE STREAK STAYS ALIVE - With another home run last night, Joey Meneses has extended his hitting streak to ten games. During that time he is batting .444 (16-for-34) with six doubles, three home runs and eight RBI. He has only struck out four times. He has also hit home runs in back-to-back games for Portland.

LEAGUE LEADERS - Joey Meneses ranks among the top performers in the Northeast League in a multitude of categories. He is third with extra base hits (29), fourth in slugging percentage (.602) and doubles (19), and fifth in RBI (40) and OPS (.954). Josh Winckowski currently ranks second in games started (11) and winning percentage (.800), fourth in innings pitched (56.2) and fifth in average (.248).

AMONG DOUBLE-A TEAMS - The Sea Dogs rank fourth in Double-A with a .260 batting average. Portland has struck out the fewest amount of times among Double-A teams, with only 424 strikeouts in 53 games. In comparison, the Arkansas Travelers have struck out the most amount of times 631 times in 55 games.Â

BRAYAN BELLO TO TAKE PART IN FUTURES GAME - Sea Dogs starting pitcher

Brayan Bello has been selected to participate in the MLB Futures Game during the All-Star festivities in Colorado. Bello is ranked as #19 in the Red Sox system according to Baseball America. He currently is 0-0 with a 3.06 ERA in five starts for Portland. He has pitched 17.2 innings allowing six runs on 14 hits while walking eight and striking out 22. He has held opponents to a .215 batting average.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Andrew Politi will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched 7/3 at New Hampshire and tossed 4.2 innings allowing three runs on two hits while walking a career-high six batters and striking out three. Politi has faced the Yard Goats twice. His last outing was 5/27 at Hadlock Field against Hartford and he was given the winning decision pitching 6.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out a season-high seven batters.

