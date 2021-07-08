R-Phils to Offer Two Unique 70th Anniversary Cup Giveaways

July 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to announce their cup giveaway nights on July 13th and 14th. The two giveaways feature different cups that pay homage to the 70th Anniversary of America's Classic Ballpark, so don't miss out on completing the set! Come get yours, while watching your R-Phils take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox).

On Tuesday, July 13th, the first 2,000 fans will be able to take home an authentic 70th Anniversary of America's Classic Ballpark Cup modeled off of the current stadium. The cup features a classic shot of the field, while on the back is a spotted lantern fly for Fightin the Spotted Lanternfly night. Since 2014, the Spotted Lanternfly has threatened the state's grape, fruit tree and logging industries. You can learn more about what you can do to stop their negative impacts on the local wine industry right here at the ballpark.

Also featured in this game is the 5:00 Happy Hour, which is $1 off beer, thanks to Rusty Rail Brewing Company, and Pre-Game Concert on the T-Mobile Stage. Gates open at 5:00.

Then on Wednesday, July 14th, you can complete to collection of 70th Anniversary Cups by being one of the first 2,000 in attendance. This retro cup shows the history of the stadium, displaying a picture from the stadium in 1950, the first year of existence. On the back of the cup is an Italian flag for Italian heritage tribute night. Thanks to Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II, the Fightins pay tribute to the rich Italian culture of Reading.

Alongside the second cup giveaway will be another 5:00 Happy Hour, and Tony Farina will "Sing the Classics" for our Pre-Game Concert. Plus, Wednesday's always mean Berks Packing Wednesday Family Fun Night. 4 Tickets with 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas are just $50.

Don't wait to make sure you can be a part of the fun. Tickets are available now through rphils.com/tickets.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 8, 2021

R-Phils to Offer Two Unique 70th Anniversary Cup Giveaways - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.