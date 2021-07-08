Tonight's Senators Game at Reading Postponed
July 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
Tonight's game at First Energy Stadium in Reading has been postponed due to rain. No make-up game has been announced though it will either be Friday (tomorrow) or Saturday.
