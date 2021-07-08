Granberg Finishes Single Shy of Cycle in 8-3 Sea Dogs Victory

July 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Devlin Granberg finished a single shy of the cycle on Thursday night at Hadlock Field in the 8-3 victory for the Portland Sea Dogs over the Hartford Yard Goats. Portland improves to 31-23 while the Yard Goats fall to 18-36.

Devlin Granberg finished the night three-for-four with a double, triple and home run. He also scored three runs and drove home two RBI.

Joey Meneses recorded two doubles extending his hitting streak to 11 games. During that time is he now 18-for-38 with eight doubles, three home runs and nine RBI.

Andrew Politi was awarded his second win of the season tossing 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six. Karl Kauffmann was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Yard Goats led off the top of the first inning with a double to left field by Matt Hearn. Taylor Snyder then hit a groundout allowing Hearn to score and the Yard Goats led, 1-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, Ronaldo Hernandez reached on a one-out single to right field then moved to second on a single by Ryan Fitzgerald. Devlin Granberg then smashed a two-run triple to the rightfield corner and the Sea Dogs took the 2-1 lead. Grant Williams was then hit-by-a-pitch and while he was stealing second base, the catcher committed a throwing error allowing Granberg to score and Williams to moved to third. Jeisson Rosario then hit a sacrifice fly to left field and Portland led 4-1 after the second inning.

In the top of the third inning, Max George reached on a leadoff double to left field then scored on an RBI single by Jose Gomez. The Sea Dogs continued to lead, 4-2.

Portland plated another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Grant Williams singled home Ryan Fitzgerald after he reached on a leadoff double, extending Portland's lead 5-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Pedro Castellanos reached on a one-out single to right field and came home to score on an RBI double by Joey Meneses.

The Sea Dogs scored again in the bottom of the sixth after a leadoff double by Devlin Granberg. Granberg came across on an RBI groundout by Rosario and Portland continued to lead, 7-2.

Granberg struck again in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-out homer to the Maine Monster and secured the 8-3 victory for the Sea Dogs.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats meet again tomorrow, July 9 at Hadlock Field at 6:00pm. RHP Kutter Crawford (1-2, 3.81 ERA) will take the mound for Portland while Hartford will send RHP Garrett Schilling (1-5, 4.53 ERA) to the bump.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.