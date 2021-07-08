Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots - Game Information

July 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (33-23, T1st PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.0 GA) VS. SOMERSET PATRIOTS (36-19, 1ST PLACE NE DIVISION, 5.0 GA)

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (2-0, 3.86 ERA) VS. LHP JP SEARS (3-0, 2.10 ERA)

THURSDAY, JULY 8 | 7:05 P.M. | TD BANK BALLPARK

GAME #57 | ROAD GAME #27 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

FRIDAY, JULY 9 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK

RHP Jesus Rodriguez (0-0, 3.55 ERA) vs. RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

SATURDAY, JULY 10 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (3-2, 4.10 ERA) vs. RHP Glenn Otto (5-3, 3.49 ERA)

SUNDAY, JULY 11 AT SOMERSET - 1:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK

LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.73 ERA) vs. TBD

LAST GAME

Erie split a doubleheader to open their series with Somerset on Wednesday. Each side relied on the home run to win their respective contest, as Somerset clubbed three long balls in the first game, and Erie got a pair of key homers in the second game. Erie only managed three hits in the first game of the twin bill, including a solo home run by Josh Lester, while Somerset hit both Chance Kirby and Max Green for three runs. In the second game, Spencer Torkelson smacked a solo home run, and Drew Ward hit a go-ahead three run shot in the sixth inning. Chavez Fernander pitched an efficient spot start, while Joe Navilhon and Gerson Moreno added scoreless appearances in relief.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.