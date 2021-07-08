Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots - Game Information
July 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (33-23, T1st PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.0 GA) VS. SOMERSET PATRIOTS (36-19, 1ST PLACE NE DIVISION, 5.0 GA)
RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (2-0, 3.86 ERA) VS. LHP JP SEARS (3-0, 2.10 ERA)
THURSDAY, JULY 8 | 7:05 P.M. | TD BANK BALLPARK
GAME #57 | ROAD GAME #27 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM
UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS
FRIDAY, JULY 9 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK
RHP Jesus Rodriguez (0-0, 3.55 ERA) vs. RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-2, 6.00 ERA)
SATURDAY, JULY 10 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK
RHP A.J. Ladwig (3-2, 4.10 ERA) vs. RHP Glenn Otto (5-3, 3.49 ERA)
SUNDAY, JULY 11 AT SOMERSET - 1:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK
LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.73 ERA) vs. TBD
LAST GAME
Erie split a doubleheader to open their series with Somerset on Wednesday. Each side relied on the home run to win their respective contest, as Somerset clubbed three long balls in the first game, and Erie got a pair of key homers in the second game. Erie only managed three hits in the first game of the twin bill, including a solo home run by Josh Lester, while Somerset hit both Chance Kirby and Max Green for three runs. In the second game, Spencer Torkelson smacked a solo home run, and Drew Ward hit a go-ahead three run shot in the sixth inning. Chavez Fernander pitched an efficient spot start, while Joe Navilhon and Gerson Moreno added scoreless appearances in relief.
