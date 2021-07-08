Ponies Cruise by Fisher Cats for 3rd Straight Win
July 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies won their third straight game with a 5-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton got off to a fast start with four runs over the first three innings and LHP Josh Walker (4-1) delivered a commanding performance in the start for the Ponies.
The Rumble Ponies got on the board in the first with an RBI double from Mark Vientos that scored Jake Mangum. Mangum has gotten on base to leadoff the first in all three games of this series. They added two in the second courtesy of a Manny Rodriguez two-run double. In the third, after a Carlos Cortes leadoff double, Wagner Lagrange drove him home with an RBI single to make it 4-0 Binghamton. It would stay that way till the seventh when Mangum blasted a solo homer to left, his fourth of the year, to put the Ponies ahead 5-0.
Walker meanwhile cruised through six scoreless frames, allowing just two hits, one walk, and striking out five. The Rumble Ponies are now 6-1 in his starts this year as he lowered his ERA to 2.97.
Jared Robinson worked out of a bases loaded jam in the 8th allowing just one run on a wild pitch. Andrew Mitchell pitched a scoreless ninth to seal the victory.
The Rumble Ponies have now won 8 of 9 games against the Fisher Cats this season. They continue their series with New Hampshire on Friday night with first pitch at 7:05 PM and fireworks presented by Miller Auto Team immediately following the game.
POSTGAME NOTES: Vientos finished 2-4 with an RBI...The Rumble Ponies got hits from seven different hitters in their lineup ...Binghamton had the leadoff man on base in the first three innings...Mangum scored two runs.
