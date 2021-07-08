Bowie Baysox Postponed

July 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release







Tonight's game between the Bowie Baysox and the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Prince George's Stadium has been postponed due to the predicted rain in the area.

Bowie and Richmond will play a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

The tentative starting pitchers for Bowie tomorrow will be LHP John Means (on his rehab assignment) in game one, and RHP Mike Baumann in game two.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.