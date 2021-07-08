Great Seats for July 10th Still Available with Post-Game Fireworks & Extra Baseball

(Reading, PA) - Tonight's Reading Fightin Phils game against the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) has been rained out. The game will be made up Saturday, July 10 as a part of a single admission doubleheader beginning at 4:30.

Here's the information you might need:

- PLAYING TWO SEVEN INNING GAMES.

- Happy Hour 4:15-5:15 full stadium (Yuengling and Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage)

- Game 1 will begin at 4:30, with gates opening at 4:15.

- Mascot Band to play between games

- Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after Game 1 ends, but not before 6:45PM.

- Buffets will still be 5:45-8:15

- MEGA Blast Fireworks will take place immediately after Game 2

So, fans that were planning to come out for the 6:45 game, and then enjoy fireworks after, can still choose to do so. Fireworks will take place after that Game 2, which is now a 7-inning game, instead of a 9-inning game.

Fans looking forward to enjoying and extra game, can come out earlier for Game 1 - gates will open at 4:15PM, and Game 1 will begin at 4:30.

Saturday July 10th Promotional Info:

FEATURED GAME: Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History! - International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429, RACC, Mascot Band BETWEEN-Game Concert - Truist, 4:15 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage, Post-Game Concert w/ "Uncle Jake and the 18 Wheel Gang" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61, Teamsters Night. Gates Open 4:15. Seating Bowl Opens 4:15.

