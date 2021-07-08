Flying Squirrels and Baysox Postponed Thursday for Rain
July 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
BOWIE, Md. - Thursday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium has been postponed due to impending rain from Tropical Storm Elsa.
The rainout will be made up as part of a double-header on Friday night in Bowie. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. The double-header will consist of two seven-inning games.
Right-hander Caleb Kilian (2-0, 2.45) will start Game 1 for Richmond. Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (3-3, 3.91) will start Game 2.
The Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from July 13-18. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 8, 2021
- Flying Squirrels and Baysox Postponed Thursday for Rain - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Bowie Baysox Postponed - Bowie Baysox
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots - Game Information - Erie SeaWolves
- July 8, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Game of Hope Rescheduled to Friday, July 9 - Altoona Curve
- R-Phils to Offer Two Unique 70th Anniversary Cup Giveaways - Reading Fightin Phils
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Richmond Flying Squirrels Stories
- Flying Squirrels and Baysox Postponed Thursday for Rain
- Ramos Forces Extras with Homer as Squirrels Beat Baysox in 10 Innings
- Baysox Roll Flying Squirrels in Road Trip Opener
- Flying Squirrels Explode for Three Homers in Fourth of July Win
- Kilian, Williams Fire Fantastic Start to Lift Squirrels over Rumble Ponies