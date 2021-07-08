Flying Squirrels and Baysox Postponed Thursday for Rain

July 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BOWIE, Md. - Thursday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium has been postponed due to impending rain from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The rainout will be made up as part of a double-header on Friday night in Bowie. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. The double-header will consist of two seven-inning games.

Right-hander Caleb Kilian (2-0, 2.45) will start Game 1 for Richmond. Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (3-3, 3.91) will start Game 2.

The Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from July 13-18. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

