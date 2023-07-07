July 7, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

ANOTHER WIN OVER BINGHAMTON The Sea Dogs took the third game of the series, 6-1 over the Rumble Ponies last night. Alex Binelas put Portland on the board first in the bottom of the second with an RBI double (13) to score Matthew Lugo. Corey Rosier extended the lead with a two-run home run (4) to right field, his second homer of the series and Portland led 3-0. Tyler McDonough then came to the plate and went back-to-back blasting one to the batter's eye to record his third homer of the season. Jaylen Palmer put Binghamton on the board with a solo home run to left field in the top of the fifth inning. Lugo scored from second base on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead before Binelas scored on a double steal (6) to make it 6-1 Portland.

BACK-TO-BACK For the second time this season, the Sea Dogs hit back-to-back games in last night's game. It was the first time since June 7th against Akron when Marcelo Mayer and Chase Meidrtoh hit home runs in back-to-back at bats at Hadlock Field.

OFF TO WORCESTER Prior to tonight's game, RHP Brian Van Belle was promoted to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. In 13 starts, he was 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA. He tossed 81.0 innings allowing 27 earned runs on 72 hits while walking 25 and striking out 69. He led Portland in innings, starts and strikeouts.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Outfielder Tyler Esplin has been promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to tonight's game. In six games with Greenville this year, he is hitting .176 with a double and two walks.

SPECTACULAR SPACKE Reliever Dylan Spacke has not allowed a run in his last five appearances, dating back to June 18th. During this stretch, he has tossed 13.2 innings allowing 10 hits while walking just one batter and striking out 10. Last night, Spacke pitched a scoreless 3.2 innings in relief allowing just three hits. He did not issue a walk and struck out four batters to improve to a 2.45 ERA

ANOTHER ARM OUT OF THE BULLPEN Closer Luis Guerrero is also riding a four game shutout streak for Portland. In his last four games, he has pitched 5.0 scoreless inning allowing just one hit while walking three and striking out eight. He has recorded three saves in his last four games for the Sea Dogs.

MAKING PORTLAND PROUD Three 2023 Sea Dogs were selected to participate in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Infielders Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke along with RHP Luis Guerrero will represent the Sea Dogs in Seattle.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 7, 2017 - Portland swept a doubleheader from Reading at Hadlock Field, 7-1 and 9-6. In the opener, Trey Ball pitched a complete game, scattering three hits and fanning seven. In game two, Mike Olt hit a grand slam and drove in five runs.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu is set to take the mound for Portland tonight. He last tossed 5.2 innings June 25th vs Reading and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits while walking four and striking out seven. He was given third consecutive loss. Liu has not had a winning decision since 5/16. He has faced the Rumble Ponies twice. In two starts, he is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and has tossed 7.1 innings allowing six earned runs on 15 hits while walking three and striking out five. Binghamton is batting .441 against him.

