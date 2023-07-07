Harrisburg Senators Game Information

July 7, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) play game four of their six-game series today at Canal Park. The Senators and RubberDucks are meeting for the second time, the teams split their six-game series in Akron in April. They play one more series in mid-August at FNB Field. Overall Harrisburg is 35-42 and Akron is 40-38.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHERS: Harrisburg sends LH Alex Troop 3-7, 4.93 ERA this season for the Senators. He's opposed by RH Jack Leftwich who is 4-4, 7.97 ERA for Akron. Troop is making his 15th start for the Senators this season and 32nd start over for the Sens while Leftwich is making his 12th appearance and his 7th start this season for Akron.

LAST TIME OUT: The Akron RubberDucks beat the Harrisburg Senators 6-3 Thursday night at Canal Park in Akron. The Senators took their first lead of the series, 1-0, in the second inning on a solo home run by Trey Lipscomb. Akron came right back and tallied three in the bottom of the second inning. Harrisburg closed to within a run in the fifth inning on back-to-back doubles, but they didn't get closer. Akron scored their final three in the sixth inning to take a 6-2 lead.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After the series this week with Akron, the four-day mid-season MLB all-star break occurs. The minor leagues are off next Monday through Thursday. The Senators return to action in a three-game series at FNB Field on Friday, July 14 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

YESTERDAY IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (34-53) lost at home to Cincinnati 5-4 in 10 innings ... Rochester (38-45) lost to Buffalo 7-4... Wilmington (33-43) lost to Brooklyn 7-4... Fredericksburg (35-40) beat Delmarva 8-4.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 48 players (25 pitchers & 23 position players) including one MLB rehab this season. They've 19 players make their double-A debut.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has five players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#5 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#96 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #18 INF Trey Lipscomb; and #22 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood; #2 Hassell III; #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 1995: The city of Harrisburg buys its Class AA franchise from a quartet of owners that only a few months earlier purchase the Senators for $4.1 million with a plan to relocate to Springfield, Mass. The $6.7 million sale - then a record for a Class AA franchise - allows the Senators to stay in Harrisburg with the city taking ownership of the team. In their first four full seasons with the city as their owners, the Senators win an Eastern League-record four straight titles from 1996-99.

