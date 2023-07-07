Senators Edge RubberDucks 3-2 in 10 Innings

The Harrisburg Senators snapped their three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over Akron in ten innings Friday night at Canal Park in Akron. The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the seventh on a Frankie Tostado home run, but Akron scored twice to take a 2-1 lead to the ninth. The Senators tied the game on a two-out run scoring double by Terone Harris III. They won the game with a run in the tenth on an RBI double by Donovan Casey.

The Big Play

With the Senators leading 3-2 in the bottom of the tenth inning, Akron had runners at first and third with one out. Angel Martinez came to the plate, following a walk to Jose Tena, and hit the first pitch to JT Arruda at second base and he started a 4-6-3 game ending double play.

On Capitol Hill

Alex Troop tossed seven shutout innings. He struck out seven and allowed six hits. He didn't walk a batter... Malvin Pena allowed two runs in his inning of work, only one earned...Odalvi Javier earned the win by tossing two scoreless innings.

With the Gavel

Frankie Tostado homered... Robert Hassell III went 2-for-4 with a run... Terone Harris III had an RBI double in the ninth inning... Donovan Casey had an RBI double in the tenth inning.

Filibusters

For the first time in the series, the Senators had two hits with runners in scoring position... They held Akron to 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position... Harrisburg turned two double players and had two outfield assists (Jacob Young and Donovan Casey)... The ten inning game took 2:30 to play... the Senators are 4-4 in extra innings.

On the Docket

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game five of their six-game series Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:50 p.m.

