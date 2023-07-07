Baysox Extinguish Squirrels' Hot Streak in 4-1 Loss

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels saw their win streak end and were held to five hits in a 4-1 loss to the Bowie Baysox on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Baysox (34-45, 3-7) claimed their first win of the series against the Flying Squirrels (41-38, 8-2) and snapped Richmond's season-long, six-game win streak.

Bowie opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Zach Watson zipped an RBI single to left field and gave the Baysox a 1-0 advantage.

Vaun Brown evened the score, 1-1, with a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the first inning. It was Brown's seventh home run of the season and his fourth long ball over the last eight games.

After the Brown homer, Bowie starter Jean Pinto (Win, 1-1) surrendered two baserunners and struck out five batters over a season-high six innings.

With runners at first and third in the top of the fourth inning, Joseph Rosa sent an RBI single to right field and pushed the Baysox to a 2-1 lead.

Rosa padded the lead the 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly against Richmond reliever Wil Jensen, scoring Watson from third base.

After back-to-back singles in the eighth inning to place runners at the corners, Tim Susnara lifted a sacrifice fly and moved the Bowie advantage to 4-1.

Bowie reliever Alex Pham (Save, 1) held the Flying Squirrels to two hits and one walk with five strikeouts in three scoreless innings. He allowed a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth but answered back with a strikeout and a flyout to secure the Bowie win.

Richmond starter Mason Black (Loss, 1-5) allowed two runs (one earned) over four innings and racked up a season-high nine strikeouts. His scoreless streak ended at 23 consecutive innings, dating back to June 2.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Baysox Saturday night with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-4, 4.66) will take the mound for Richmond opposed by Bowie left-hander Cade Povich (5-7, 5.16).

