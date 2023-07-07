FirstEnergy Stadium Ranked Amongst Most Affordable Ballparks

(Reading, PA) - FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Reading Fightin Phils, was ranked as the sixth-most affordable ballpark to attend a game in all of Minor League Baseball. This was a part of a recent Fan Survey conducted by Major League Baseball, looking at the average cost to attend a game for all 120 Minor League teams.

America's Classic Ballpark was ranked as the second-most affordable ballpark in all of double-A (30 teams) and the most affordable in the Eastern League (12 teams) with an average cost of $63.50 per game for a family of four. The average cost to attend a game in Minor League Baseball is $91.15. In double-A, it's $85.29 and $89.94 in the Eastern League. The cost to attend a Reading Fightin Phils game was well-below all of those averages.

To calculate these averages, the survey took into account, the cost for a family of four to attend a Minor League game in 2023. That included the cost of two adult tickets, two children tickets, two beers, two sodas, four hot dogs and the cost to park one car.

The Fightin Phils $8 ticket cost ranked as one of the most affordable in all of Minor League Baseball, with most others being well over $10 per ticket. Additionally, the cost of $3 for a hot dog was also one of the lowest on the survey. With the addition of free parking, Baseballtown is a great and affordable place to catch a game all summer long.

The Reading Fightin Phils pride ourselves on offering "affordable, family fun" and are excited to continue to offer great baseball and an awesome atmosphere at an affordable price for families in the region. We want to thank our sponsors for their incredible support and for helping us keep baseball affordable in Reading. Come see the Reading Fightin Phils next when they return home from Friday, July 14-16 against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox). Tickets to all games remain available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

