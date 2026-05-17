Jovana Nogic's 27 PTS Is the Most PTS Scored by An Undrafted Rookie

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







In a league of her own

Jovana Nogic now holds the record for most PTS scored by an undrafted rookie in WNBA History! She recorded 27 PTS, 5 3PM & 4 REB in the Phoenix Mercury's win over Chicago last Friday!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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