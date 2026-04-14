Jordan Robinson Interviews 2026 No. 9 Draft Pick Angela Dugalić
Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
Jordan Robinson catches up with Angela Dugalić after she's selected No. 9 by the Washington Mystics!
#WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Managament SPY
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