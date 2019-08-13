Jordan Klimek Signed Following Trade for Rights

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the signing of defenseman Jordan Klimek on Tuesday, a week after acquiring his rights in a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks. Last Monday, the Mariners dealt defensemen Derek Pratt and Garrett Cecere to Kansas City in exchange for the rights Klimek.

"We are very excited to add Klimek to our defensive core," said head coach Riley Armstrong. "He is a good skater and puck mover which will help in breaking the puck out of our zone."

Klimek will celebrate his 24th birthday this coming Sunday. He was born in Langley, British Columbia, where he played his initial midget and junior hockey. With the Valley West Hawks of the BC Hockey Major Midget League, Klimek led the league in points by a defenseman in the 2011-12 season. He registered 42 points (8 goals, 34 assists) in 40 games. The following season in the BCHL, Klimek won a championship as a part of the Surrey Eagles, scoring six goals and adding 17 assists in 52 regular season games, plus six assists in 17 playoff contests. Klimek continued his junior career in the United States Hockey League with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the 2013-14 season, scoring two goals with 14 assists in 54 games. He committed to NCAA Division I Northern Michigan University.

Although he scored just one goal over his first three seasons at Northern Michigan, Klimek racked up 25 assists in that span. He was on the WCHA All-Academic Team in his sophomore campaign of 2015-16. In his senior season of 2017-18, Klimek put up career highs in goals, assists, and points with 3 goals and 15 helpers in 43 games. He also served as an alternate captain. Last August, he signed his first professional contract with Kansas City.

This past season, Klimek (5'11, 185 lbs) appeared in 66 of Kansas City's 72 regular season games, and scored six goals, while adding 12 assists. He led the team in +/- rating at a +14. Klimek registered his first professional point with a goal on October 27th, 2018 against Indy. He also racked up 43 penalty minutes for the Mavericks, including two fighting majors. In six playoff games, he registered one assist.

Klimek becomes the 5th defenseman under contract with the Mariners, joining Josh Couturier, Rich Boyd, Gabriel Sylvestre, and Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin. In total, the Mariners roster currently sits at 14 players. Click here to view the roster.

