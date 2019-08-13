Thunder Adds Scoring Threat Crane

August 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has signed forward Chris Crane for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

"Chris brings a lot to our locker room that I'm excited about," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He won two titles with Allen and was a big part of Toledo's run to the Finals last year. He knows what it takes to be successful and adds a level of leadership that every team needs. Chris will really help our younger players and I'm excited to have a player with his qualities joining us for the upcoming season."

Crane, 27, brings a wealth of experience to the Air Capital. A native of West Chester Township, Ohio, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward has played over 300 games in the ECHL and American Hockey League. He turned pro in 2012-13 after completing a three-year collegiate career at Ohio State University and appeared in eight games with the AHL's Worcester Sharks.

The former Buckeye was drafted in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks (round 7, #200).

He's collected 181 points (92g, 89a) in 279 ECHL games with the San Francisco Bulls, Ontario Reign, Missouri Mavericks, Allen Americans, Orlando Solar Bears, Norfolk Admirals and Toledo Walleye. He helped lead the Allen Americans to back-to-back Kelly Cups in 2015 and 2016.

Most recently, Crane helped the Walleye reach the Kelly Cup Finals this past season. He registered three points (2g, 1a) in five games after being acquired at the trade deadline from Norfolk. Crane recorded 25 points (15g, 10a) in 34 games for the Admirals. During the postseason, he tallied 10 points (3g, 7a) in 21 playoff games.

The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

