'Blades Pick up Dynamic Offensive Piece, Agree to Terms with John Edwardh

August 13, 2019





ESTERO, Fla. - Approaching their 22nd season in the ECHL, the Florida Everblades added to their offensive depth on Tuesday in a big way.

Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward John Edwardh, who tied for fifth among all ECHL rookies with a 59-point campaign in 2018-19.

"John comes to us after a tremendous first year as a pro," Ralph said. "He is an intelligent, 200-foot, play-making winger that has a knack for finding the net. We believe John will bloom in his second year and add valuable depth and speed to our offensive attack."

Edwardh suited up in 10 games for the American Hockey League's Binghamton Devils in 2018-19 and still managed to finish at or near the top of several offensive categories for the Adirondack Thunder. He tied for the team lead in goals (27), ranked second in points, and tied for second in assists (32).

The Calgary, Alberta, native played in 54 games at the ECHL level in the 2018-19 season, recording multiple goals on six occasions and multiple points in 14 games. His 15-game point streak from mid-January to mid-February was tied for the league's second-longest point streak of the season.

Prior to turning pro at the end of the 2017-18 season, Edwardh played four seasons for UMass-Lowell from 2014-2018. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward collected 87 career points (38g-49a) in 136 games with the River Hawks. His best season came as a junior in 2016-17 when he racked up a career-high 39 points (19g-20a) in 40 games to help lead UMass-Lowell to the Hockey East tournament title and a share of the regular season crown.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Norfolk Admirals.

