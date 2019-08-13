Nailers Re-Sign Nick Saracino

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their seventh player signing of the 2019 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Nick Saracino to an ECHL contract.

Saracino, 27, began last season with the Nailers, after being acquired in a trade from the Worcester Railers. Nick had tremendous success in a Wheeling uniform, as he racked up 17 goals, 20 assists, and 37 points in 27 games. The 37 points ranked him second in the ECHL in late December, before he spent the remainder of the year in the AHL. The St. Louis, Missouri native earned ECHL Plus Performer of the Month honors in December, while being selected as ECHL Player of the Week twice, including a shared honor with linemate Cam Brown. Saracino's best stretch with the Nailers saw him amass 23 points in ten games.

"We are excited to have Nick back, as he is a tremendous leader, and was one of the top scorers in the league when he was recalled to the AHL," said Nailers Head Coach Mike Bavis. "Nick is a versatile player, who can play any position and with everyone in our lineup."

In addition to his 88 ECHL games between Wheeling and Worcester, Nick has also appeared in 77 AHL contests, suiting up with the Iowa Wild and Binghamton Devils. Last season, Saracino notched six goals, four assists, and ten points in 38 contests with Binghamton. Prior to turning pro, Nick attended Providence College for four years, highlighted by an NCAA National Championship in 2015 - the first in the school's history. With 38 points in 40 games, Saracino was the leading scorer for the Friars during their championship season.

"I'm excited to be a Nailer again and to come back to Wheeling," Saracino said. "Wheeling is one of the most storied teams in the ECHL, and hopefully I can help get them back into the playoffs."

