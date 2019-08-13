Mavericks Re-Sign Brothers Darian and David Dziurzynski

August 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, John-Scott Dickson announced Tuesday the club has re-signed forwards Darian and David Dziurzynski. The two brothers from Lloydminster, Alberta, Canada return to Kansas City after impressive 2018-19 campaigns.

Darian, a fifth round (#141 overall) draft pick of the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2011 NHL Draft, was the Mavericks leading goal scorer last year, netting 27 goals and picking up 21 assists for 48 points in 69 games last year. This will be his third season with the Mavericks. In 86 career games with Kansas City, the six-foot-one, 205-pound 28-year old forward has scored 37 goals and tallied 24 assists for 51 points.

In 195 career ECHL games, Darian has 139 points on 76 goals and 63 assists.

David, a six-foot-three, 225-pound forward, notched 48 points on 18 goals and 30 assists last season for the Mavs and amassed 96 penalty minutes (second on team in 2018-19) in 62 games. David has played in 26 total games in the National Hockey League for the Ottawa Senators in 2012-13 and 2015-16, racking up six points on three goals and three assists along with 22 penalty minutes.

In 81 career ECHL games, David has scored 20 goals and notched 31 assists for 51 points.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

