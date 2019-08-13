Admirals Sign 6'5 Rookie Defenseman Dalton Gally

August 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce that they have signed defenseman Dalton Gally for the 2019-2020 ECHL season.

Gally, 21, recorded 10 points in the 2018-2019 season (10A) in 64 games played with between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The 6'5, 227lbs Eagle River, AK native spent the last 3 seasons (2016-2019) playing Major Junior in the WHL with Medicine Hat and Kelowna. In total, Gally skated in 200 career WHL games, posting 34 total points and 174 penalty minutes. Prior to that, Gally spent a season (2015-16) with the Austin Bruins in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), posting 9 points and 68 penalty minutes in 59 games played.

The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!

For ticket information: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/norfolkadmirals/EN/link/buy/browse?i%5B0%5D05.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 13, 2019

Admirals Sign 6'5 Rookie Defenseman Dalton Gally - Norfolk Admirals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.