Defenseman Colton Saucerman Inked for 2019-20 Season

BOISE, Idaho Â– Defenseman Colton Saucerman has agreed to terms with the Idaho Steelheads for the 2019-20 season, joining the organization for his fourth professional season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Tuesday.

"After the trade happened last year and seeing the setup with how the organization is run, I think how everything is handled on a day-to-day basis makes your life easier and makes you look forward to playing in spots like [Boise],Â” said Saucerman. "It's rare to play in a spot like that with such a huge fan base, so I'm excited about coming back.Â”

Saucerman, 27, played 10 games for the Steelheads last season, tabbing three goals and five assists for eight points with one power play goal and one shorthanded goal. The Colorado Springs, Colo. native was acquired by the Steelheads on November 13 from the Manchester Monarchs and between the two teams posted four goals and eight assists for 12 points through 22 games. He also spent 24 games with the Utica Comets (AHL), tallying four points (1g, 3a). Over his 136 career ECHL games beginning in 2015-16 with the South Carolina Stingrays, Saucerman has totaled 14 goals and 74 assists for 88 points with six power play goals and one shorthanded goal as well as six different AHL call-ups.

The acquisition of the 5-foot-9, 191-pound defenseman created an immediate impact for the organization and the Steelheads fan base from his physical appearance to his on-ice play, which was also garnered in his time with Utica. However, his experiences going to different organizations over the last four seasons have added to his own development, and he's looking towards consistency with the Steelheads to be a key focal point of his 2019-20 campaign.

"The more years you play the more experience you get. You adapt to the guys you play with. The biggest thing moving forward is just to maintain consistency. The further you go in your career, you just want to continue to have that consistency every single night and bring whatever it is you bring those nights. For me, it's the same energy I approach every single day with and that consistent play that allows our team to be successful.Â”

"We are ecstatic to have Colton back this season,Â” said Sheen. "He's a very dynamic defenseman who does everything you could ask of a top defenseman. He's a vocal leader on the backend that will help us get up and running from where we left off last season with our defensive core.Â”

Prior to his professional career, Saucerman played four seasons at Northeastern University, helping the program to the 2016 Hockey East Championship and leading the team in ice time that same season. Through 140 career collegiate games, he earned 20 goals and 44 assists for 64 points with 14 power play goals including seven during his junior season, during which he shared the most power play goals for a defenseman in the country.

Saucerman is one of nine returning players announced by the Steelheads for the 2019-20 season, and all five defensemen are all returning players from last year.

Forwards (8): Zack Andrusiak (rookie), Freddy Gerard (rookie), Matt Lippa (rookie), Will Merchant, Mitch Moroz (Asst. Captain), Marc-Olivier Roy, Kyle Schempp, A.J. White (Captain)

Defense (5): Nolan Gluchowski, Keegan Kanzig (Asst. Captain), Jeff King, Colton Saucerman, Eric Sweetman

Future player announcements will be made at a later date.

"At this level, it's pretty rare you get back two or three defensemen back,Â” said Saucerman. "For us to have five coming back that all played a huge role during the season, who are experienced and know what to expect in that locker room is huge to helping the first-year guys we have on the back end be able to jump in right away and have success.Â”

