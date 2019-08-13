Adirondack Signs 2018 Kelly Cup Hero Gabriel Verpaelst

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst to a contract for the 2019-20 season.

Verpaelst, 25, joins Adirondack after playing with the Wichita Thunder and Utah Grizzlies in 2018-19, where he played in 32 games (3 goals, 5 assists, 63 penalty minutes) between the two teams in a season shortened by injury.

As a member of the Colorado Eagles during the 2017-18 season, Verpaelst netted 27 points (7 goals, 20 assists) and racked up 154 penalty minutes in 66 games of regular-season action. The Sherbrooke, QC native's playoff performance helped him, and his team capture the Kelly Cup. The 6'0, 194-pound defenseman had six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 19 games and 75 penalty minutes in the postseason. One of his two goals in the playoffs was the championship-clinching goal in game seven against the Florida Everblades. The strike came at the 17:31 mark of the third period and the Eagles would hold on to win 3-2, securing their second straight Kelly Cup Championship.

"Gabriel brings a lot of experience to this team including a Kelly Cup championship ring," Thunder Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Alex Loh said. "His physicality and poise as a defenseman are qualities that attract teams to him. We are very happy to have Gabriel here in Glens Falls this season."

Verpaelst's other ECHL experience includes stints with the Norfolk Admirals (2015 to 2017) and the Bakersfield Condors. He also skated in eight games in the AHL between the Stockton Heat and San Antonio Rampage.

Verpaelst laced up for Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he played for four seasons. In his time in the QMJHL, Verpaelst had 66 points in 262 games (21 goals, 45 assists) and recorded 527 penalty minutes.

