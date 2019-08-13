Playmaker Zach Franko Signs with Greenville

August 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - Forward Zach Franko returns to the fold in 2019-20, as he has agreed to terms and has signed a Standard Player Contract. The late-season acquisition adds on to the existing returning core for next season.

Franko was acquired from the Idaho Steelheads along with defenseman Clint Lewis in exchange for forward Will Merchant on March 5, 2019. He entered the ECHL after a strong season with the University of Manitoba, alongside top scorer and current teammate Kamerin Nault.

While it was a bit of a slow start for Franko offensively in Idaho, his numbers blossomed in Greenville under head coach Kevin Kerr. He notched 8 points in 12 games, including points in four of his last five games to end the season. His best performance came on Fan Appreciation Night, where he scored two goals and an assist vs. Orlando on March 29.

Franko spent four years in the Canadian college circuit between the University of Manitoba and Acadia University, and prior to that, played for the Kootenay Ice and the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League. His first season at Acadia saw him garner All-Rookie Team honors with a 30-point season.

The 26-year-old Winnipegger brings 331 games of junior hockey experience and 105 games of Canadian college hockey experience to the table after taking the slow and steady route to the pro ranks.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

F - Mason Baptista (29)

F - Roman Ammirato (26)

F - Daniel Perez (25)

F - Nathan Perkovich (33)

F - Zach Franko (26)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

More signings will take place throughout the offseason, so stay tuned to the Swamp Rabbits on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.