Jones Shines for his First ECHL Shutout in 2-0 Win over Wings

March 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Hunter Jones earned the second shutout in team history, making 31 saves to blank the Kalamazoo Wings, 2-0, Sunday at Wings Event Center. Jones denied ten shots in the first period, eight in the second and 13 in the third. It's the first time Iowa has shut out an opponent since March 2022, a 5-0 win over Cincinnati. Jones has three shutouts in his career (2 in AHL in 2020-21 season).

Jake Durflinger and Tommy Parrottino scored for Iowa and the Landers took their fifth win of the season series over Kalamazoo.

Durflinger started the scoring with a wrist shot over the blocker of Evan Cormier at 6:49 of the first. A deft deflection from Brendan Robbins started the play; he chipped it off the heel of his stick to the red line, catching Kalamazoo's defense off guard. Durflinger came in alone and teed up his fifth of the season. He has scored in back-to-back games. Nolan Orzeck assisted, giving the rookie 22 assists and a career-high five-game points streak (1g, 5a).

A perfectly-executed odd-man rush led to the next goal at 3:29 of the second. Sensing a 3-on-2, Zach White drove the puck over the right-wing line to Yuki Miura. Next, Miura zagged to the slot and swung it low off the goalie's pads. It served as a "pass off pad" from Miura; the puck rebounded to Parrottino and he slotted home his 17th of the season. He has scored in back-to-back series matchups against the K-Wings.

Cormier made 28 saves in defeat.

Iowa begins a three-game home stand Wednesday vs. Wichita at 7:05 p.m.

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

Iowa is next at home for three games Wednesday Mar. 22, Friday, Mar. 24 and Saturday, Mar. 25 vs. Wichita, with all puck drops at 7:05 p.m. On Mar. 24, the Heartlanders host the team's first-ever Star Trek Night, showcasing our love for the show with fellow Trekkies. Fans are encouraged to dress as a Trekkie for a chance to win in-game activations and prizes. On Mar. 25, it's Heartland Heroes night where the team will celebrate the selfless contributions of frontline workers and heroes that help make eastern Iowa a special place.

The Heartlanders final three home games of the season take place Wednesday, Apr. 12, Friday, Apr. 14 and Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. the rival Wheeling Nailers. On Apr. 12 at 7:05 p.m., it's a Wednesday night matchup presented by Mercy Iowa City. On Apr. 14-15, it's fan appreciation weekend, with puck drops both nights at 7:05 p.m. The game on Apr. 14 is presented by United Iowa Financial. On Apr. 15, we're extending stick tapes to our fans with a jam-packed final home game of the regular season, including a game-worn jersey auction, player card giveaway presented by Iowa City Area Sports Commission and a fanbango giveaway presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information. Tickets are available for all Heartlanders home games by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets. Find the full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.